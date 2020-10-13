HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man tried to steal nearly $700 worth of items from Home Depot and attacked the security officer who tried to stop him, according to police in Hamden.
Officers said they responded to the store on Dixwell Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.
A loss prevention officer saw a person, described as a man who wore a gray sweatshirt and gray hat, attempt to leave the store with $682.00 worth of stolen items.
As the officer approached the individual, he was punched in the neck, police said.
The individual then fled from the store on foot without the stolen merchandise. He was last seen walking southbound on the Farmington Canal Trail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Darryl Cargill at 203-230-4030.
