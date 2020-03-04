MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - An elderly man who is deaf tried to brave a fire in his own home to rescue his dogs, firefighters reported.
The fire broke out at a single-family home on Elizabeth Street in Milford around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, they said they found the man standing on the front porch of the ranch-style home. Heavy smoke was pushing from the doorway.
When they met the owner on the porch, he told them that he had two small dogs that were still inside.
He entered the home to try and retrieve them, but was quickly taken back outside by firefighters and told to stay put.
Firefighters determined that it was a kitchen fire that spread to an adjacent room.
While one crew worked to put out the flames, another searched the smoke-filled home and retrieved the dogs.
The homeowner and the dogs were treated at the scene with oxygen due to the amount of smoke they inhaled.
The fire was under control after about 15 minutes.
Firefighters said that the kitchen was found to have been heavily damaged. The rest of the home had heavy smoke damage.
While the man couldn't hear the smoke detector, he had the system hard-wired and monitored by a 24 hour service, which called the fire department.
The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
