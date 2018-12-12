Counterfeit money suspect

State police said the man in this surveillance photo tried to use counterfeit money at the I-95 north rest area Dunkin' Donuts on Oct. 25.

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A report of counterfeit money being used at a local business in Madison has state police seeking a suspect.

The complaint was made at the Dunkin' Donuts on the Interstate 95 northbound rest area back on Oct. 25.

According to state police, a middle-aged man attempted to pay with the fake money just before 11:30 p.m.

The suspect left before troopers arrived.

A surveillance photos was released.

Troopers said anyone with information is asked to contact them at 860-399-2100.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.