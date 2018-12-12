MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A report of counterfeit money being used at a local business in Madison has state police seeking a suspect.
The complaint was made at the Dunkin' Donuts on the Interstate 95 northbound rest area back on Oct. 25.
According to state police, a middle-aged man attempted to pay with the fake money just before 11:30 p.m.
The suspect left before troopers arrived.
A surveillance photos was released.
Troopers said anyone with information is asked to contact them at 860-399-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.