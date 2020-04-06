(WFSB) - A man from Vermont who has Connecticut ties said he's on a mission to keep health care workers safe with graduation gowns.
Than Moore, a physician assistant at a Burlington, VT hospital, had an idea for "Gowns 4 Good" as personal protective equipment ran out across the country in the wake of the coronavirus.
"Some of my peers are battling, fighting on the front lines using trash bags that have no arms or no legs to try to protect themselves when there's a shortage of masks and face shields, and gowns," Moore said.
Moore said it's a little scarier than usual to walk into the emergency department these days.
He said his hospital has enough PPE, for now.
"There's a big chance that we may look for alternatives," Moore said.
He figured that with thousands of schools canceling commencement ceremonies, their unused graduation gowns could be given new life.
Moore said he's been getting donations from schools, book stores and companies across the country.
"And they are coming new and unwrapped," he said.
Moore said the first shipment will head to what's considered the epicenter of COVID-19, New York City.
Other states along the East Coast, including Connecticut, will be next.
"We can see this kind of wave progression of the disease and definitely extending across the border into Connecticut and some of our area hospitals are in dire need of PPE," Moore said.
The goal is to pinpoint which hospitals need it most.
"When it boils down, it's all about a protective barrier between the individual health care worker and the patient," Moore said.
Moore said he will handle shipping and delivery.
"So we can put them in the right hands," he said.
More information on Gowns 4 Good can be found on its website here.
