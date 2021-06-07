MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in for a deadly stabbing that happened in Manchester over the weekend.
Gary Ramsey, 56, of Hartford, was identified as the suspect in the death of 68-year-old Robert Callahan, according to police.
Officers said they responded to 21 Carver Ln. just before noon on June 5. A 911 call reported a stabbing.
The suspect was said to have fled in a vehicle.
Police said they found Callahan with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.
Based on information they obtained during their investigation, police said they identified Ramsey as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was submitted and approved.
Manchester police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before noon on Saturday.
Ramsey turn himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Monday.
Police said they took him into custody and charged him with murder and carrying a dangerous weapons.
He's being held on a $1 million bond.
Ramsey was given a court date of Monday.
