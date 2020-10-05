WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for murder in Waterbury turned himself in to police on Monday.
Waterbury police said 21-year-old Justin Cabrera killing Kayson Langhorn back on July 18.
The incident happened in the parking lot of 577 Chase Ave. around 7:15 p.m.
A warrant was issued for Cabrera's arrest.
He was charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver.
Cabrera was held on a $2 million bond pending an arraignment in court.
