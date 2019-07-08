SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of using jaws of life to burglarize business ATMs across the state.
Police in Southington said they arrested Joshua Moore of Shelton on Friday.
They said they connected him to the burglary of a Dunkin Donuts on West Street in Southington that happened in 2016.
Investigators said the ATM machine inside the business was the suspect's primary target and that a battery-powered hydraulic spreader was used to gain access to it.
As the investigation continued, police said the type of prying device was also used in other commercial business ATM burglaries.
A suspect was developed by the Greenwich Police Department.
Search warrants confirmed that Moore bought a Holmatro BCT 4120 Self Contained Rescue Tool, otherwise known as a jaws of life, from eBay before the burglaries began.
Southington police said investigators estimated that between $200,000 and $300,000 in case was taken from the burglaries.
Greenwich police secured the arrest warrant for Moore and took him into custody this past January.
Since then, several other agencies have also secured arrest warrants for him.
Moore was held on bonds totaling $550,500 at the time.
Southington police arrested him on Friday at Bristol Superior Court.
There, they charged him with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief.
He was held on a $25,000 bond for that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.