HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being shot in Hartford Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 152 Amherst Street.
Officers arrived to find a man in a driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say this was not a random act and that the victim had been targeted.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
