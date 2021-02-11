SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a murder in Pennsylvania was arrested in Southington on Wednesday night.
Connecticut State Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Tracy Rollins of Dallas, TX.
According to troopers, Rollins was wanted as a fugitive of justice for a deadly shooting that happened in West Buffalo Township, PA on Feb. 7.
After Rollins was identified as the suspect in that shooting, investigators learned that he was driving a tractor trailer.
On Wednesday, the tractor trailer was found parked at the TA Truck Stop on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington.
State police responded around 10:50 p.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.
He was held on a $1 million bond and transported to the Hartford Correctional Center.
Rollins is scheduled to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Thursday.
