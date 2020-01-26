LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- A family murder in Rhode Island on Saturday has led to a search for an armed and dangerous suspect in Ledyard, according to Police.
31-year-old Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich is wanted for firing the shots that killed his cousin, 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian of Ledyard.
Westerly Police were called to a reported shooting at Marriott Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers found a male victim with one gunshot wound to the chest, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
Sebastian was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. after medics were unable to revive him.
After interviewing witnesses, Police determined the suspect could be headed towards Connecticut.
Mashantucket Police located and pursued the getaway vehicle, which led to Seignious exiting his vehicle and fleeing into a wooded area in Ledyard.
K9s were brought to the wooded area, but were unable to track Seignious, said Chief Lacey.
During the investigation, Police concluded that the suspect has a child with a female at the Marriott Avenue residence.
Westerly Police processed the scene and the body was removed by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office.
Ledyard Police have asked the public to call 911 if a suspicious person is spotted.
The investigation is ongoing and active.
