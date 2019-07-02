BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An Ohio man wanted in connection with four murders was found in Branford on Tuesday.
Police arrested 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh, of West Chester, Ohio.
Singh was found leaving a home in Branford and was arrested in the Walmart parking lot.
He’s accused of killing his wife and three of her family members in April.
They were identified as his wife, 39-year-old Shalinder Kaur, her parents Hakikat Singh Panag and Paramjit Kaur, and the wife’s aunt Amarjit Kaur.
He’s being held in police custody and will appear in court on Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, Singh had said he and Shalinder had been married 17 years and had three children.
Singh is a truck driver who said he was often away from home. Their three children were staying with other relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.