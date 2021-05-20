A man wanted for killing a Yale University graduate student was safely extradited back to Connecticut and faced a judge on Thursday..

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for killing a Yale University graduate student was safely extradited back to Connecticut.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, was arrested in Montgomery, AL by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Kevin Jiang.

Jiang was shot and killed on Feb. 6 in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets in New Haven.

He faced a judge on Thursday.

New Haven police held the arrest warrant for Pan, who was initially identified as a person of interest.

Following a months-long search, Pan was arrested on May 14.

Qinxuan Pan.jpg

Qinxuan Pan

The warrant came with a $5 million bond.

