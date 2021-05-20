NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for killing a Yale University graduate student was safely extradited back to Connecticut.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, was arrested in Montgomery, AL by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Kevin Jiang.

Jiang was shot and killed on Feb. 6 in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets in New Haven.

New Haven police held the arrest warrant for Pan.

He was arrested on May 14.

The warrant came with a $5 million bond.

Pan was given a court date of Thursday. He's expected to appear in New Haven Superior Court.