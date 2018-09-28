A man wanted in connection to a murder in Bridgeport was arrested in Riviera Beach, Florida on Thursday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jahmari “Wack” Cooper, who is accused in the murder of Jeri Kollack in October of 2017.
Kollack’s body was found naked and having been shot seven times on Oct. 11 at the Greene Homes Housing Complex Bridgeport.
He appeared to have been high on PCP at the time.
On Sept. 26, police received information that Cooper may have fled to the West Palm Beach area in Florida.
The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force was able to track Copper to an apartment complex in Riviera Beach where he was taken into custody as he exited a vehicle without incident, a press release said.
During the search of the apartment unit, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found, along with a New Jersey driver’s license under the alias “Mark White.”
“We are very pleased to have Mr. Cooper in custody. He was an extremely violent individual and now he is off the streets do in part to the public’s assistance.” said Brian Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut.
Cooper is being held in state custody in Florida awaiting additional drug and possible gun charges.
He will be held in state custody pending extradition to Connecticut.
