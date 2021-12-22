BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on a total of 13 warrants from Bristol police was arrested after they caught him in the act of stealing from a grocery store.
Edgardo Lugo-Serrano, 39, is accused of committing a number of larcenies at a Price Chopper in the city.
According to police, Lugo-Serrano would walk into the store on Farmington Avenue, load a reusable bag with meat and/or seafood, then leave without paying.
Officers and store employees started to watch for the suspect inside and outside of the store.
Wednesday just after 7:45 a.m., police said they caught Lugo-Serrano in the act of stealing frozen shrimp.
They said he was uncooperative and led them on a foot chase into the parking lot.
He was taken to a hospital for medical care, where police said he slipped his cuffs on a hospital bed and tried to flee again.
However, officers caught him.
Police said they held Lugo-Serrano for the now 14 arrests, which consisted of multiple larcenies, trespassing and failure to appear in court for previous arrests.
Lugo-Serrano was charged with escape from custody, interfering with police, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal trespass, and sixth-degree larceny.
He was held on a $300,000 bond.
The bonds from the other cases totaled $60,000.
