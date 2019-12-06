NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for assault and kidnapping led police on a pursuit in New London, they said.
New London police said they were eventually able to capture Derek Lopez on Thursday.
They tried to stop the 32-year-old man, who is from New London, just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Broad Street.
Police said they had an active arrest warrant.
The brief pursuit ended in the area of West High Street and Redden Avenue.
Lopez was taken into custody without incident after that. No injuries were reported.
Police said the warrant was for multiple felonies.
Lopez was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree accessory to aggravated sexual assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
The warrant set his bond at $750,000.
