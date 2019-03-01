WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on domestic violence charges resisted arrest and tried to force his way into a gas station to avoid officers, police said.
Police arrested Abdulmonem Alsaleh, 46, of South Windsor, just before 10 a.m. on Friday.
They said a patrol officer recognized Alsaleh as being a suspect who had an active domestic violence arrest warrant.
He was in the area of 905 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford at the time.
The officer called for backup as he approached Alsaleh.
Police said Alsaleh immediately became physically resistant.
Once a second officer arrived, both struggled to bring Alsaleh into custody.
During the incident, police said Alsaleh tried to get into a gas station in the area. However, employees held the doors closed.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody without injuries.
The two officers were also not hurt.
Alsaleh was charged with the arrest warrant for violation of a protective order, which had a $5,000 bond attached to it.
He was also charged with interfering with police and breach of peace. The bond for those charges was set at $2,500.
Alsaleh faced a judge on Friday.
