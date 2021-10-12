BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police arrested a man on drug charges after they found him sitting in a car.
They said they were looking to serve 25-year-old Kaylon Porcher of New Britain with an arrest warrant for illegal possession of a firearm.
Porcher was found by patrol officers in a car that was parked on Summer Street on Oct. 9.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they seized 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 18 oxycodone pills, 6 adderall pills and more than $1,800 in drug proceeds.
Porcher was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and interfering with police.
He posted a $410,000 bond and was given a court date of Oct. 18 in New Britain.
