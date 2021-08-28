BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man with several warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Friday.
Investigators received information that led them to Dionte Jones, who has five active warrants out for his arrest out of Bridgeport.
Jones was found sitting inside a parked vehicle at 500 Park Avenue near Roots Man.
As officers closed in on the vehicle, they saw Jones moving about inside, but was removed from the vehicle without incident.
Police found a "ghost gun" with a thirty-round extended magazine on the floor behind the driver's seat.
Jones, a convicted felon, doesn't have the legal right to possess a firearm or ammunition.
Investigators learned that Jones had a warrant out for his arrest out of Fairfield.
He was arrested on a slew of charges, including possession of a high capacity magazine and criminal possession of a firearm.
Jones is being held on a $525,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in court sometime on Monday.
