WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor Locks police arrested a man wanted on numerous weapons and drug charges.
On Monday evening, police captured Joel Griffiths at the Quality Inn, after being pursued by bail enforcement for the past month.
Griffiths was to be sentenced to a prison term related to several narcotic and weapon charges.
Police said he has an extensive criminal history involving illegal drug trade and weapons possession.
Griffiths ultimately surrendered to police and exited the hotel and was taken into custody.
Officers collected a handgun with loaded magazines, numerous cell phones, and thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry at the scene.
He was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a high capacity magazine, identity theft, and two forgery thefts.
Griffiths was also charged with three separate cases of failure to appear in court for previous gun and drug charges.
