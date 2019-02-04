Mauredson Chaves

Mauredson Chaves (Ansonia police)

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Last week police were notified about the assault.

That’s when they obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Mauredson Chaves.

With the help of Bridgeport police, officers tracked Chaves down on I-95 south. He was found with his passport and a packed suitcase.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.