ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Last week police were notified about the assault.
That’s when they obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Mauredson Chaves.
With the help of Bridgeport police, officers tracked Chaves down on I-95 south. He was found with his passport and a packed suitcase.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held on a $500,000 bond.
