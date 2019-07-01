NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man died after falling into the Norwalk River, according to police.
They identified the victim as 62-year-old Jozef Gorski of Easton.
Police said they responded to Selleck Street in Norwalk on Sunday just before 9:25 p.m.
The report said a man fell into the river and never resurfaced. Witnesses said he appeared to slip while stepping off a boat onto the dock.
Dive teams and other emergency responders eventually found him underwater and brought him to the surface.
Gorski was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.