BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man faces murder charges for a deadly robbery at a convenience store in Bridgeport.
According to Bridgeport police, they arrested Luis Morales, 33.
The incident happened at Sammy's Grocery & Dollar Store on Park Avenue Thursday around 9:15 p.m.
Police said they found 23-year-old Clinton Taylor dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Morales was located by officers about a block away from the scene.
After a foot pursuit, officers took Morales into custody. They said a handgun was recovered.
Morales refused to give his name and only called himself "Lucifer," according to police.
Police said the suspect broke his leg during the pursuit and needed to be treated at Bridgeport Hospital.
When he was released, he was brought to police headquarters and charged with murder, felony murder, and first-degree robbery.
(1) comment
Sounds like its time for an exorcist.
