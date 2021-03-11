HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One year ago today, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Channel 3 is looking back at how the virus impacted people.
One man, who was in the hospital early on during the pandemic, has recovered and he is sharing his story.
If you saw Tom Gill today, you would have no idea he had coronavirus. He feels great, but last spring he found himself on a ventilator for 21 days.
Then he had to relearn basic functions like how to walk and even how to eat.
“It went from good to bad, as like throwing a light switch,” Gill said.
That’s how quickly the virus hit him. The 68-year-old says he remembers talking with the paramedics at his Newington home on March 24. The next thing he recalls is being in Hartford Hospital, getting ready to move to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford.
Gill says it was another ten days before he tested negative for COVID at Gaylord. Then started the long road back to full strength.
“Just standing would just shoot his heart rate up higher than what is safe,” said Lexie Maneen, Impatient Occupational Therapist at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.
Gill worked with physical and occupational therapists every day. They say at first, he struggled to sit up and to even eat on his own, but the retired deputy fire chief never hinted at giving up.
“He was always so positive. He always worked really, really hard,” Maneen said.
After a combined 57 days of recovery and rehab, Gill was finally able to go home, but not without a proper send off, complete with a brigade of fire trucks and motorcycles.
He remarked on his journey one year ago.
“It’s been a bad, long, long journey,” Gill said.
He says he feels great now. He looks forward to getting his second vaccine shot later this month and says the hardest part was not having contact with his family.
“Fifty-seven days I had no contact. We had one window time,” Gill said.
A year ago, his family also said that disconnect was hard.
“For us at home, dealing with someone who is really sick, it was really difficult because we couldn’t be with him,” said Alison Vinchetti, Gill’s daughter.
Gill says he was on a ventilator for 21 days and is told he nearly died three times. Now, he’s grateful for all the people who helped get back to where he is today.
“They did their job and kept me alive,” Gill said.
Gill was also able to return to work in August as an electrician for Eversource. He was able to help to the electrical work for Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford.
