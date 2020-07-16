PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A swimmer who died after going missing in Lake Winfield has been identified by Plymouth police.
Jimmie Ferguson, 45, of Terryville was reported missing around 6 p.m. on July 5.
Crews responded to the lake at that time.
Ferguson was located and removed from the water minutes after they arrived on scene, fire officials said.
Terryville firefighters, Plymouth Ambulance and Plymouth police responded.
Police listed the cause of death as drowning.
