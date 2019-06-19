TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who failed to turn himself following an agreement with Torrington police over Facebook "likes" has officially been taken into custody.
Jose Simms, 29, was arrested by the Enfield Police Department and brought to Torrington police.
Simms was the subject of a viral social media post by the Torrington Police Department. Officers wrote on Facebook on May 22 that Simms agreed to turn himself in if the post garnered 15,000 "likes."
The post, as of Wednesday, accumulated more than 26,000 likes.
Simms, however, was nowhere to be found.
He was originally wanted for failing to appear in court.
Torrington police said they contacted Enfield police on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.
He was held on a $30,500 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Torrington on June 29.
