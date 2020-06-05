NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A man police said was behind a hostage situation in New Haven has officially been charged and brought before a judge.
David George Williams, 45, was charged with home invasion, carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Police said they would elaborate on the dangerous weapon charge later.
They also said Williams was transferred from a hospital to a detention cell and was arraigned in New Haven Court.
His bail was set at $500,000.
The investigation started at an apartment on Henry Street early Thursday morning, where police said a woman was held at gunpoint.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the woman was released; however, the male suspect was still barricaded inside.
He was eventually taken into custody a little before noon.
Police identified the suspect as Williams.
They said it was believed the situation started as a domestic-related incident. They said the man did not live at the apartment.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Dixwell and Henry streets and some nearby apartments had to be evacuated as a precaution.
New Haven police's SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were on scene.
