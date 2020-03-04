MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of hitting two judicial marshals in Manchester with his car was officially charged on Wednesday.
Police found 42-year-old Jose Lopez just over the state line in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.
Wednesday, he faced a judge and was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and two counts of assault on a public safety officer.
He's being held on a $1.5 million bond.
The marshals were struck in front of Manchester Superior Court on Monday.
One, identified as Sgt. Michael West, will be ok. He returned to work on Tuesday.
The other, however, is in critical condition, according to multiple sources. He was identified on Wednesday as Martin Brown.
Lopez was in court for a misdemeanor charge before the incident happened. At some point, police said he began to worry that he was going to be held and spend some time behind bars.
That's when they said he ran out of the courthouse, got into his car and started to drive.
The two marshals chased him, but were allegedly struck by Lopez before he sped away.
Massachusetts State Police said they found and arrested Lopez at a Motel 6 in Chicopee, MA.
He was transferred into the custody of Connecticut State Police.
He's due back in court later this month.
Lopez also has an extensive criminal record, which goes back to 1994, and includes larcenies, a robbery, assault on a police officer, and weapons charges.
The union representing the marshals in Connecticut released a statement.
"Security at the state's 40 courthouses is an ongoing concern," it said. "It's time to arm trained and qualified judicial marshals to allow them to protect the public and ensure the work of the Judicial Branch is conducted safely for all involved."
