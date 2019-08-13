WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused of making threats toward employees at a Canton daycare center is facing more charges.
Police said 29-year-old David Ragozzine, of Winsted, is now being charged with threatening police officers.
Ragozzine, who is being held at the Hartford Detention Facility, is now charged with second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree threatening.
The details of this incident were not immediately available.
He’s already facing charges following an incident that happened on July 22, when he allegedly made threats to employees at Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in Canton.
According to police, Ragozzine reportedly said he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone.
He was also charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.