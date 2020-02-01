NORWALK (WFSB) - A man arrested for threatening mass shootings last year has been arrested again by Norwalk Police.
According to police, Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested after officers were called to an apartment for a report of an assualt.
Officers received word Wagshol had shoved a person into a wall at the 11 Bedford Avenue address.
Officers knocked on the door and Wagshol came to the door and was detained without incident.
Police located a victim inside who Wagshol had pushed into a wall, causing damage to the wall.
The victim had a large laceration on his/her head which was sustained when Wagshol hit the victim with a pipe. Officers recovered a two foot pipe from the scene which they secured as evidence.
Wagshol was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Wagshol was arrested previously for threatening mass shootings. He was a Central Connecticut State university student at the time, but hs since been banned from campus.
Wagshol is due in Norwalk Superior Court Feb. 3.
