FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police will charge a man for seriously injuring a Farmington officer last month.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, he faced many brothers and sisters of the Farmington Police Department in the courtroom.

According to police, Acevedo caused serious injuries to Officer James O'Donnell on Sept. 20.

It happened on Talcott Notch Road in Farmington around 12:50 a.m.

The call came in as a reported catalytic converter theft. When officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to contact the suspect and block him in. However, the suspect managed to pin O'Donnell between the officer's cruiser and the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was driving a stolen motor vehicle at the time, police said. He managed to get away.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle a short distance away and fled on foot into some woods.

Police said on Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant for Acevedo and plan to serve it during an already-planned court appearance at Hartford Superior Court. Acevedo has been in custody on a larceny charge.

The car Acevedo was reportedly driving was ditched, but DNA evidence was left behind and when Acevedo was arrested in Plainville three days later on a separate assault charge, that forensic evidence helped police connect Acevedo to the Farmington case.

In court, appeared to nearly collapse at one point.

Two marshals had to hold on to him before giving him a seat.

His bond was set at $750,000.

The Farmington police chief commented on Acevedo’s demeanor in court on Tuesday, saying it was very different when he was served with the arrest warrant.

“I can tell you that in 32 years of this, I’ve had murderers who have remorse. There is zero remorse. That kept up on the Sept. 23 arrest and that kept up this morning,” said Chief Paul Melanson.

Police said O'Donnell needed a lengthy rehabilitation to full recover from the incident.

He suffered multiple broken bones.