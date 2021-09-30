WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy in Waterbury Wednesday afternoon, just days before his 15th birthday.
Police identified the victim as Angel Velez.
They said they were called to Colonial Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a stabbing.
Dozens of people gathering now in Waterbury for a vigil to honor the 14-year-old stabbed to death this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nTCvP4ct6j— Erin Edwards (@ErinEdwardsNews) September 29, 2021
When officers arrived, they found the teen had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
At the scene, police said they identified a suspect and placed him under arrest.
They identified him as 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron of Waterbury.
Police said the stabbing was the result of a verbal and physical altercation that happened between the two.
Cintron is being charged with murder.
His bond was set at $3 million following the stabbing, even though a public defender tried to get it reduced to $1 million following his court appearance on Thursday morning.
“Based on the seriousness of the allegations in this case, and the horrific nature as to what is alleged, the state would ask for the $3 million bond," said Maureen Platt, Waterbury state's attorney.
According to a police report, Cintron's wife said her husband has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and multiple personality disorder.
She added that he was at Waterbury Hospital's psychiatric ward just two days ago.
“[His wife] stated she does not believe Jeimy has been on his medication and was recently released from the hospital for his disorders," the report said.
His next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
Following the stabbing, dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to pay tribute to Angel.
"He just liked to have fun, play with all his friends and go outside," said Jalahn Waters, a friend of Angel. "We would go outside every day after school with each other and all of our friends we’d chill.”
Jalahn was with Angel right before he died.
He said they left a store on Colonial Avenue and walked up Dorchester Street when a strange man approached them.
“We was walking from the store and he came down to us talking saying 'you think you’re tough I’ll fight all ya’ll right now,'” Jalahn said. “Angel was standing up for us.”
Waterbury Public Schools issued a statement which said that the teen was a student within the school system and that counseling services will be made available to students, faculty, and staff.
In a statement, Waterbury Public Schools said:
The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a student was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family. A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.
A crisis team was at Waterbury Schools on Thursday.
‘Ice the Beef,’ the New Haven violence prevention non-profit, expanded into Waterbury this year.
They already were planning on having a peace rally at Duggan School on Sunday.
But in light of Angel's death, they are planning to also have an emergency community conversation on Friday, hoping to help the Brass City heal and to prevent the next tragedy.
"We can't save the world, but we can definitely try to make a difference. So, it takes dialogue, coming together as a unit. One set group can't do it, we have to come together as a community,” said Darryl Copeland, vice president of Ice the Beef Waterbury chapter.
That community conversation will be at 6 p.m. on Friday on Watertown Avenue, as well as on Zoom.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
