NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are still searching for a suspect who stole a car from a school parking lot Wednesday evening that had two children inside.
The car is a 2015 Mercedes ML 350 bearing Connecticut Registration AW02025.
It was stolen around 5 p.m. from the Roberto Clemente School on Columbus Avenue.
The children were found on the side of the road by a Good Samaritan about an hour later.
While New Haven police said an "Amber Alert was provided," it is unclear when or if it actually went into effect.
The two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl, were found in the Rice Field area, near Wilbur Cross High School by Kasandra Monteiro of Naugatuck.
She was trying to get around rush hour traffic by exiting the highway and driving along English Drive, which put her in the right place at the right time.
"The little boy was just huddled with his sister like he was protecting her, holding onto her," Monteiro said.
The children were taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital for evaluation.
The suspect is still on the loose.
Police are looking at surveillance footage from the area as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
I hope the suspect is caught and bludgeoned
