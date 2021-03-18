BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Roughly one year into the pandemic, a local hospital is offering hope by celebrating an inspiring recovery.
One year ago, Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent Medical Center saw its first case of COVID-19.
For a while it didn’t look good, but on Thursday, on the one-year anniversary, that patient was back to thank those who kept him alive.
Walking back into St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Rodney Davis got a hero’s welcome, but the 22-year-old from Bridgeport was there to thank the heroes that saved his life.
“I feel like I’m a miracle and all you guys are my angels. Thank you so much,” Davis said.
It’s been quite a year for Davis. Exactly one year ago today, he walked into the very same hospital as the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient.
“I wasn’t sure what was going on and I thought I would come here, they’d check my temperature, and I would go home,” Davis said.
But Davis got extremely sick and was on a ventilator for three weeks. He says he was in a coma for two months.
Joann Tenenbaum was working in the ICU when Davis came in as her first patient.
“I was number, I was sacred for you, and the only thing I did was whisper in your ear, ‘you will make it, to hang on, and I’ll do everything possible.’ I didn’t see you when you left, so this is really emotional for me,” Tenenbaum said.
It was an emotional send off the last time Davis was there, not just for him, but for those who cared for him for months.
“For us, you really got us through that first few months because we saw what could happen. You got out of the wheelchair and you were able to walk on your own and into your mother’s arms, and I think for all of us, that will be ingrained into our hearts and minds forever,” said Susan Skoog, Nursing Director for Critical Care.
The staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital says during what’s been a draining year, watching David get better gave them hope, showing them the possibilities during the pandemic.
They inspired him as well.
On Thursday, Davis announced he got accepted into Sacred Heart University with his sights set on becoming a nurse, just like the ones that helped him get better.
“I know in a few years, that’s my dream and my goal to be part of a nursing team in the future. I will be working here,” Davis said.
As for Davis’ health now, he says he feels good and is taking it day by day while cherishing everyday like it could be his last.
