WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man who threatened to harm himself inside a Windsor Locks hotel will not face charges.
Police were called to the Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers were notified by Veteran's Administration Doctors in Tennessee that a 53-year-old patient working on a project in Connecticut was having a medical episode.
The patient threatened to harm himself and claimed he had a gun.
Police said they stabilized the scene, gathered information and made sure the man was contained to a single hotel room to mitigate any potential threat to the public.
Police said they were not sure if he even had a gun; however, they were concerned for not only his safety, but the safety of the patrons and hotel staff.
SWAT negotiators were brought to the scene and nearby rooms were evacuated.
Police said they were eventually able to convince the man to surrender without incident.
He was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and further treatment.
No gun was ever found.
Police said no charges will be filed.
They called the incident "isolated" said there is no threat to the public.
(3) comments
Ella Grasso Boulevard_(not grass) Named after a former CT governor!
Large police presence at Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike, Windsor Locks, CT.
State Police Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances, multiple police cars, and state forensic van present.
Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances and state forensic van present.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.