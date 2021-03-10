MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused of targeting a Hunters Ambulance facility in Old Saybrook with a Molotov Cocktail last month faced a judge on Wednesday.
Richard White, 37, appeared in Middletown Court following charges from Old Saybrook police after he was caught on camera throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Hunter's Ambulance facility on Boston Post Road.
The incident happened back on Feb, 27.
Hours after doing that, White is accused of throwing another lit fire bomb at the main Hunter's facility in Meriden.
“Mr. Whites actions jeopardized the entire state of Connecticut by going after the very responders that he swore to serve," said David Lowell, of Hunters Ambulance.
He then fled, but police pinged his phone and found him on I-84 west in Pennsylvania.
White was brought back to Connecticut on Tuesday.
There are additional arrest warrants pending against White with other jurisdictions, police said, adding that the investigation spanned four different crime scenes.
White was held on a $150,000 bond.
