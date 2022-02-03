UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - One lucky person walked away from Mohegan Sun a whole lot richer.
About $541,000 richer to be exact.
Harold Y. won the jackpot while playing a card game at the casino over the weekend.
Casino officials said the jackpot totaled at $541,546.
