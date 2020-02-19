MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Every month, a library in Middletown highlights new artists in the community.
Enox Shepard shared one of the best stories anyone could find with the Russell Library.
His paintings, under the name Enox Shabazz, were on display on the library walls.
However, Shepard became this month's artist in an unlikely manner.
"This month, we had an unexpected cancellation at the very last minute," said Mary Dattilo, assist. director, Russell Library.
Shepard stepped in and expressed interest in having an exhibit.
"He sent us some samples and we were blown away," Dattilo said. "It was amazing. The emotion in his pictures was astonishing."
Shepard said he rewrites his story through art.
"If you google my name right now, you'd be like, 'how is that man still walking the streets,'" he said. "You know the stuff they found on me was a lot."
In 2009, he was busted with cocaine and marijuana. He described himself as a drug dealer and alcoholic.
He spent 30 days at Hartford Correctional Center.
"With this art, drawing for people and making them feel good, it's kind of like cured. It kind of helps me heal the past, the 10 years ago when I was running the streets, running with the wrong crowd," Shepard said.
"You can tell his put his heart and soul into this work," Dattilo said.
Dattilo said the positive comments the library received about Shepard's work were overwhelming.
"People have been touring the library just to look at his works," she said.
"People are coming down with their kids and tagging my Facebook with it," Shepard said. "I didn't have that much money you know. So, I went into the garage and I started just painting, painting."
His latest drawing was a tribute to a basketball legend who died with eight other people in a helicopter crash.
"Of course I did a Kobe Bryant piece, you know that," Shepard said.
Shepard said he isn't ashamed of his past.
He uses it for inspiration and comeback.
"It's what I love doing," he said. "I sit home in that room all day and just sketch, sketch, sketch, draw, draw, draw. Twenty-twenty, it's my year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.