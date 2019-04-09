NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for stealing $5,000 worth of electronics from a Walmart in Naugatuck.
Police said Trevor Robles, 18, surrendered to police on Thursday based off an arrest warrant.
They said Robles and accomplices entered the Walmart in December, took the electronics and fled.
To help find Robles, police issued a previously taken mugshot of him in which he had a distinctive elephant tattoo on his neck.
Robles surrendered to police on Monday at Naugatuck Police Headquarters.
He was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
Robles was then transferred to the Orange Police Department, which also held an outstanding warrant for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.