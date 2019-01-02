HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said stabbed a mother in Hartford more than 30 times has been arrested in New York.
Police identified the suspect as Edgar Manuel Maldonado of Worcester, MA.
During a news conference at 10 a.m. in Hartford, they called Maldonado a man with a record of previous domestic violence incidents.
They said he was taken into custody on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. by New York City police.
"We have a lot of communications, a lot of agencies, police, [Department of Children and Families], local police," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police. "We deal with a track, with Connecticut transit, everybody that we can. Obviously, we even reach into some of the social media apps [such as] Uber, Lyft and taxi companies. So it’s a lot of moving parts and it’s difficult, it’s tedious, but we get through it."
Information was obtained by officers about him being in the area. The NYPD responded and located the suspect.
Maldonado is being held as a fugitive.
Meanwhile, his 43-year-old girlfriend continued to fight for her life on Wednesday, police said. She's listed in critical but stable condition.
Early Tuesday morning, the unidentified Hartford woman was stabbed dozens of times in a vehicle with her 6-year-old son inside.
One neighbor near the Natick Street scene in Hartford described what it looked like as something out of a movie.
She said the victim showed up at her doorstep pleading "help me, he's trying to kill me."
"She was bleeding everywhere, asking for help," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. "So I told her 'give me a second.' My boyfriend went and grabbed the phone, we called 911. They said we’ll be there in like 2 minutes, that’s when the police, the firemen and ambulance came."
Police said the victim suffered defensive wounds to her hands and arms, but also some critical wounds to her torso.
Maldonado drove to Worcester, MA where police said he ditched the car and left the boy. Worcester police said a weapon was in plain sight in the vehicle.
Hartford police said they will issue a search warrant to retrieve the vehicle and weapon.
Channel 3 was told that the boy is in the custody of the Massachusetts DCF.
The victim's family had one message for Maldonado.
"Turn yourself in," they said. "You’re a coward as far as we see it."
Police urged the public not to approach Maldonado. They considered him armed and dangerous.
Maldonado faces several charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Hartford police said they are still waiting to interview him and the victim.
