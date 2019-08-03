WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers assigned to Bradley International Airport arrested a man who had a loaded gun and ammunition in his backpack.
Troopers arrested 24-year-old South Windsor resident, Jordan Anthony Butler on charges of circumventing or failing to comply with airport security measures, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, and carrying without a permit.
Butler was arrested on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials notified troopers of a carry-on bag with a loaded gun inside spotted on x-ray machines at the checkpoint.
Butler told troopers he forgot about the weapon in his bag, troopers said.
Troopers said they found a 16 round magazine and was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, including one round in the chamber.
Butler is due in Enfield Superior Court on Aug 27.
