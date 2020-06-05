PLAINVILLE (WFSB) – A man was arrested Friday during a unity march for threatening participants with a loaded gun.
According to police, the man was reported to have threatened several marchers while also yelling obscenities.
Police officers responded immediately and located the man in his car with a loaded gun visible in the center console area of the car.
Officers arrested 61-year-old Edwin Jacobson of Plainville and charged him with first-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Officers were able to take Jacobson into custody without incident, and the march continued.
Police said Jacobson was permitted to have the gun.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(1) comment
"He WAS permitted to own a gun"- emphasis on past tense.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
