MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police arrested a man and a woman for an armed robbery that happened at a motel in the city.
According to police, 51-year-old Elben Quinones and 34-year-old Melanie Lugo, both of Bridgeport, are accused of robbing a clerk at the Mayflower Motel on Monday.
According to police, the clerk inside the Woodmont Road motel was struck by a firearm.
Investigators said they learned that Quinones baited the victim out from the back office by claiming the lobby microwave was broken.
When the victim responded, Quinones grabbed the victim by the neck and pointed a handgun in the victim's face, police said.
They said the victim fought back and was hit in the face. The victim was then thrown across the room and lost consciousness.
Quinones took the cash register and other items from the office and fled across the street to a waiting vehicle, which police said was being driven by Lugo.
The clerk was evaluated and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were identified and warrants were issued.
Both suspects were found at a motel in Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Quinones and Lugo were charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person, first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
Quinones was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
Lugo was held on a $250,000 bond and also given a court date of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.