TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man and woman were arrested in Torrington on Tuesday after guns and drugs were found in a home.
Police said they were assisting CT Adult Probation in locating Gary Rodriguez on Tuesday.
Probation officers received information that Rodriguez, who had several active warrants, was in possession of a firearm during a recent road rage incident.
Rodriguez was found in the area of High Street, along with a female later identified as Melissa Ammirato-Roller.
Police said Rodriguez was arrested for the active warrants and was found to be in possession of handgun during the arrest.
Officers conducted a home visit of their residence on Central Avenue.
According to police, three firearms were found in the bedroom on the first floor apartment, which included a pistol gripped shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle with a suppressor, and what was initially thought to be a .357 magnum revolver.
The revolver was later found to be facsimile.
A white powdery substance was found, that later tested positive to be cocaine.
The cocaine was package in numerous clear plastic bags consistent with sale and distribution, according to police.
Rodriguez was charged with possession with the intent to sell cocaine and criminal possession of a firearm.
Ammirato-Roller was charged with possession with the intent to sell cocaine and criminal possession of a firearm.
Both were held on bond and scheduled to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.