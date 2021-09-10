BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man and a woman were arrested for shooting another woman in Bristol at the end of last month.
Malkisua Rosado, 26, and Jaymily Ortiz, 31, both had warrants out for their arrests.
Police said the incident happened on Aug. 30 in the area of 200 Blakeslee Street.
They said a female victim suffered from a gunshot wound and that the suspects fled.
Investigators said they developed probable cause for Rosado and Ortiz.
Rosado was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree reckless endangerment. His court-set bond was $500,000.
Ortiz was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. Her bond was also $500,000.
“This is not the type of activity we want in any neighborhood and I am happy that the police were able to identify and remove these two individuals from the street,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, who chairs the police commission. “On another front, we are also targeting landlords who do not do adequate background checks and allow disruptive activities to occur within their apartments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.