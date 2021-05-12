POMFRET, CT (WFSB) – Two people have been arrested and charged with cruelty to a child following a lengthy investigation.
Connecticut State Police arrested 34-year-old Jason Carroll and 34-year-old Jacqueline Barbour on Pomfret on Wednesday.
Both were charged with intent cruelty to a child younger than 19-years-old and risk of injury to a child.
State Police said both turned themselves in after an investigation into the abuse and neglect of a child.
Carroll and Barbour were given a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.