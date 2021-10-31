NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after police say they had been shot early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Crown Street between Temple and College Streets.
The 26-year-old North Haven man and 41-year-old New Haven woman that were struck by the gunfire were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to call 203-946-6304. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or text "NHPD with your message" to 274637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.