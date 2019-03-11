STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Stonington identified the two victims of a pedestrian crash that happened over the weekend.
Police said 78-year-old Joanna Wakeman and 88-year-old Seth Wakeman, both of Stonington, were killed when a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Carol Belli of Groton struck them.
Belli was arrested for DUI.
According to police, Belli struck the two pedestrians while they were crossing the intersection of Route 27 and Rossie Pentway. Belli was traveling north when she struck them in the northbound lane. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Both victims were transported to the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London where they were pronounced dead, said police.
Belli was released on a $600 non-surety bond. She is due in court March 20th.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is NOT a pedestrian friendly state! Drivers do NOT pay attention! My sister was killed 11 years ago next week while crossing Main Street in East Hartford on her way to catch the bus for work. This happened at the intersection of Main and Orchard Streets. There used to be a traffic control signal there, and CT DOT took it down, according to them, at the request of the Town of East Hartford. And on a related issue, WHY was the the driver in this double fatality released on a $600 bond? She had to pay sixty bucks so she could go home to live another day. The people she killed, not so much.
