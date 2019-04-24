TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people have died in an accident involving a motorcycle in Torrington Wednesday night.
According to police, a motorcycle and car crashed on Goshen Road.
A man and a woman died in the crash, but police have not released their identities.
Goshen Road will be closed from Lovers Lane to Klug Hill Road with traffic being detoured around the area.
It is not known how long the road will be closed for.
Police are investigating the crash.
No other details have been released at this time.
