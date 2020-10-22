HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man and a woman were the victims of a shooting in Hartford overnight.
According to police, it happened in the area of 22 East St. just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The woman was found at the scene and transported to St. Francis Hospital. She was last listed in stable condition.
The man arrived at Hartford Hospital himself three hours later. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police called the details of the shooting "convoluted."
They said they'll release more information at a later time.
